David Mundell says Boris Johnson must avoid no-deal Brexit or risk UK split

Sacked Scottish Secretary David Mundell has urged Boris Johnson to reject a no-deal Brexit as he advised the new Prime Minister to leave the EU with an agreement or risk the integrity of the union.

The Dumfriesshire MP, who was unceremoniously sacked after pledging to work with Mr Johnson, said in a column in the Scottish Daily Mail that he has serious concerns about a no deal Brexit, which he has previously claimed would boost the cause of Scottish Independence.

Mr Mundell had previously indicated that he would find it difficult to work with the new Prime Minister, but admitted that he would have served under Mr Johnson as Scottish Secretary if he was asked.

However, Mr Johnson appointed Alister Jack as Scottish Secretary, who immediately waded into a row by claiming that a no-deal Brexit wouldn't seriously damage Scotland's economy, a comment which runs contrary to UK Government advice.

Mr Mundell wrote: "I have set out my concerns about a No Deal Brexit. During the Conservative leadership contest, I continued to highlight the difficulties it would present, especially for Scotland. A disruptive Brexit threatens businesses and plays into the hands of Nicola Sturgeon.

"I am prepared to take the new Prime Minister at his word when he says the chances of No Deal are a million to one against.

"But the new Prime Minister must work hard to ensure that does not happen. Having listened carefully to everything he has had to say over the past few weeks, I'm hopeful."

Mr Mundell went on to defend his legacy as Scottish Secretary, urging his successor to continue to oppose the SNP's "independence obsession" and accusing Nicola Sturgeon of 'craving' a no-deal Brexit to boost her cause.

The SNP has sought to portray Mr Mundell's sacking and the appointment of Alister Jack as an 'embarrassment' for Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who is reported to have urged Boris Johnson to keep Mr Mundell in his post.

MP Tommy Sheppard said: "“While David Mundell was turfed out by Boris Johnson because he wasn’t seen to be on board with a damaging no-deal Brexit, the new Secretary of State has historically been at pains to prove his credentials as a no-deal Brexiteer.

“The people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in 2016 and that vote must be respected. A disastrous no-deal Brexit could cost Scotland 100,000 jobs and hit ever person in scotland to the tune of £2,300 per year.!