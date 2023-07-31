David Duguid says SNP negativity 'potentially put off investors' as Acorn funding confirmed

The former Scotland Office minister was speaking after the UK Government backed more carbon capture.

David Duguid has claimed SNP negativity “potentially put off investors” after funding for Scotland’s Acorn carbon capture project was confirmed.

On Monday the UK Government committed to providing up to £20 billion of funding for early deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), with the Acorn project in Scotland’s north east now receiving support, along with the Viking project in the Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They become the third and fourth such projects to be backed by the UK Government, with the announcement coming as the Prime Minister committed to future oil and gas licensing rounds for the North Sea.

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously claimed the UK Government's energy strategy had “relegated” Scotland's planned carbon capture and storage project.

The Acorn carbon capture at St Fergus near Peterhead was snubbed for UK Government support in the first round of funding, but has now been given track 2 funding, a move welcomed by Mr Duguid.

The Banff and Buchan MP said: "I’m delighted the Acorn project at St Fergus has been selected for development in Track 2.

"It will be great to welcome the Prime Minister to my constituency to mark a monumental moment in progressing towards the UK's net zero goals.

"The Acorn CCS and Hydrogen project is critical for decarbonising the industry across Scotland, but also to support a new CCS Power Station to replace the existing one at Peterhead - the only dispatchable thermal power station north of Leeds.

"The confirmation of the Scottish Cluster selection for Track 2 validates what I have been saying all along - despite the constant negativity from the SNP who have tried to play divisive political games throughout this process.

"Their constant downplaying of this project, even predicting that it might never happen, has only served to potentially put off investors.

"It has always been a question of when, not if.

"I now look forward to continuing to support this project in its journey to becoming operational and contributing to our net zero objectives while still keeping the lights on and the economy moving."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister also praised Acorn, saying: “That’s going to be great for Scottish jobs and help us transition to net zero.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf had previously claimed the UK Government's energy strategy had “relegated” Scotland's planned carbon capture and storage project.

It comes amid extensive criticism of the new North Sea licensing, with environmental protesters, including Greta Thunberg, insisting that permission should not be given to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field to the west of Shetland.

Mr Sunak however insisted that having new licensing rounds was “absolutely the right thing to do”.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Even when we reach net zero in 2050 a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas, and domestic has production has about a quarter of a third of the carbon footprint of imported gas.