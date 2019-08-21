David Cameron to be grilled by BBC veteran John Humphrys over new autobiography

Conservative former prime minister David Cameron will be grilled by veteran BBC journalist John Humphrys to mark the publication of the politician's long-awaited autobiography, his publisher has said.

Mr Cameron will be interviewed on BBC Radio 4's flagship Today next month in what could be Mr Humphrys's final big interview ahead of his planned retirement after more than three decades presenting the programme.

The former UK leader is due to carry out a string of high-profile television and radio interviews to coincide with the launch of For The Record on 19 September.

READ MORE: Scotland could prosper if independent, says Finance Secretary, as £12.6 billion financial 'black hole' emerges

Publication of the book falls just ten days before the Conservative Party conference and at a critical time in the Brexit negotiations for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a fellow Etonian, long regarded as Mr Cameron's rival for the top job.

Speculation on its contents is likely to centre around Mr Cameron's controversial decision to hold a referendum on Britain's EU membership and his decision to quit Number 10 in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit result in 2016.

Mr Cameron's first broadcast interview will be a prime-time special with Tom Bradby for ITV News.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: No place for anti-English sentiment in the SNP

Interviews on ITV's This Morning, plus Nick Ferrari on LBC and Chris Evans on Virgin Radio are scheduled during the week of publication, the publisher added.

Mr Cameron's much-anticipated book is also due to be serialised by a national newspaper.

For The Record will be published by William Collins, followed by Harper in the United States on 24 September.