David Cameron: Former prime minister returns to UK Government, appointed foreign secretary under Rishi Sunak reshuffle after Suella Braverman sacking
David Cameron is back in the Cabinet under Rishi Sunak in the wake of Suella Braverman’s sacking as home secretary
David Cameron has made a dramatic return to Government as foreign secretary in a reshuffle triggered by Rishi Sunak’s decision to sack Suella Braverman from the Home Office.
The former prime minister replaced James Cleverly as foreign secretary and will be given a peerage.
Mr Cleverly takes on the job of home secretary after Mr Sunak ended Mrs Braverman’s controversial tenure in the job.
