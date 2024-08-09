Cosla called for industrial action to be suspended while the new offer is considered

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crippling bin strikes could be called off as soon as Monday after council leaders put forward a new pay offer.

Cosla, the council umbrella body, said it had made a “significantly improved” offer to unions and called for industrial action to be suspended while the deal is considered. The organiastion said workers would receive at least 3.6 per cent, with the lowest paid seeing an increase of £1,292, or 5.63 per cent. The overall value of the offer is 4.27 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cosla said this was better than the offer made to workers in the rest of the UK, and follows extra funding being provided by the Scottish Government.

Strike action is due to take place for eight days from Wednesday, affecting 26 out of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, including every major city.

In 2022, a bin strike in Edinburgh during the festivals saw rubbish pile up in the city centre, with Public Health Scotland later issuing a health warning.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswomen, said: “Having worked hard over the last week with Scottish Government to increase and guarantee additional funding, leaders are now in a position to make this improved offer to our trade unions. This offer reflects what trade unions have asked for and we hope that they will now be prepared to call off the strikes while they put that offer to their members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3.2 per cent previously offered by Cosla was rejected by GMB Scotland, Unison and Unite, leading to the planned walkout during part of Edinburgh’s busy festival period.

Strikes could now be called off on Monday when representatives from the unions discuss the offer with their local government committees. It is understood they are likely to view it favourably.

Keir Greenaway, GMB senior organiser in public services, said: “Our local government committee will meet to discuss the detail of the revised offer on Monday and, if it is potentially acceptable, will suspend our industrial action and ballot our members.”

Unison Scotland local government lead David O’Connor previously expressed his frustration with the process. He said: “It’s very frustrating to be here, at the final hour again. We put our pay claim in at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome more money, and Unison Scotland’s local government committee will consider any revised offer as soon as we can. But we must make sure any pay deal works for everyone in local government.”

Earlier, Chris Mitchell, co-convener of GMB Scotland, said he was “hopeful” an improved offer could avert bin strikes from taking place. However, he warned workers would not settle, telling BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme the offer must be “credible” and in the region of 5 per cent.

He said: “We’re hopeful of a credible offer like we seen last year from our counterparts down south. If that is produced today on the table, I think we could certainly take that back to our members.

“I don’t think we should step down for less. I think it has been a very tough eight months trying to negotiate with Cosla and the Scottish Government. We have given them every opportunity to try and avert any kind of strike action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mitchell added: “I don’t think we’re holding anybody to ransom. We’ve been trying to negotiate since January. They have had plenty of time to sort this crisis out and they have waited until the last minute.”

Cammy Day, the leader of Edinburgh Council, previously called for urgent progress to prevent “significant disruption during one of the most important and enjoyable periods in Edinburgh’s calendar”. He said he was “extremely concerned about the impact this will have on bin collections and street cleaning services, as well as the cleanliness of our city”.

“We’ve published advice on our website for residents and businesses on how to safely and responsibly store their waste – and will continue to post updates as the situation develops,” he said. “I’d ask residents to please share this information with any friends, family or neighbours who may not be online.

“We’ll also be writing out to businesses to encourage them to remind their customers that they can return their litter back to their premises for disposal, and to use reusable packaging where possible. We’re also working with our transport and hospitality partners to ensure visitors are aware of the strike and its impact on the city.”