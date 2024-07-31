Overflowing bins were a common sight during previous strike action in Edinburgh in 2022 | National World

Strike action is due to take place in August

Rubbish is set to pile up on Scotland’s streets after trade union leaders confirmed waste and refuse workers will strike for nine days next month.

The industrial action will run from August 14 to 22 and will affect 22 local authorities, including Edinburgh, when the busy festival season will be at its height. It comes after a 3.2 per cent pay offer was rejected.

Cosla, the council umbrella body, said it is working “at pace” in a bid to avoid the industrial action.

The councils due to be hit are Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Clackmannanshire, Dumfries & Galloway, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Inverclyde, Midlothian, North Lanarkshire, Perth & Kinross, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Lothian, Aberdeenshire, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Highland, Orkney Islands and Renfrewshire.

In 2022, a bin strike in Edinburgh during the festivals saw rubbish pile up in the city centre, with Public Health Scotland later issuing a health warning.

Unison said talks had "not moved one iota". It previously warned a “stinking Scottish summer looms” unless Cosla and the Scottish Government provide more money.

Discussions between Cosla, trade unions and the Scottish Government took place yesterday but failed to reach a breakthrough.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said the rejected pay offer had failed to match the escalating cost of living or the rise offered to council workers in England and Wales.

He said: “We had constructive talks with the Scottish Government and Cosla yesterday but our members are less interested in constructive talks than fair pay. The process has gone on too long with too little progress.

"We are more than halfway through the year and there is no more time to waste discussing old offers with new wrapping. Enough is enough. Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities identify the money needed to make an acceptable offer.

“These strikes will be disruptive to all the Scots who rely on our members' work but would not be necessary if councils had shown a greater urgency and sense of realism.” Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to jointly articulate the financial challenges facing local government in relation to meeting pay claims. It was an open and honest dialogue about how challenging the situation is in relation to council finances.