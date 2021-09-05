Covid Scotland: Abuse from customers over face mask law 'will not be tolerated'

It continues to be a legal requirement in Scotland to wear face coverings in places such as shops and pubs and on public transport unless someone is exempt - and Mr Brown said any form of abuse, threats or violence faced by workers as a result of simply doing their job was “completely unacceptable”.

New powers came into force in Scotland last month, making assaulting, threatening or abusing certain staff a new stand-alone offence. Previously such conduct would be dealt with under more general offences.

Mr Brown urged people to follow the rules and treat staff with respect as Scotland continues to face high infection levels.

Face coverings are still a legal requirement in certain settings in Scotland. Picture: PA

He said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of people who continue to wear face coverings and urge people to please follow the rules and guidelines still in place. It is still a requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shops, public transport and when entering and moving about in hospitality settings.

“Everyone who can should wear a face covering because it is a simple and vital measure we can take to protect others and stem the spread of this deadly virus.”

Mr Brown added: “Retail workers and those working in hospitality play a vital role serving our communities, which has been clearly demonstrated throughout the pandemic and it’s extremely important they know they have the protection of the law when carrying out their duties.

"Any form of abuse, threats or violence faced by such workers as a result of simply doing their job is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Parliament recently introduced a stand-alone law with penalties of up to 12 months in prison and fines up to £10,000 for this type of behaviour and staff serving communities across Scotland can be assured the police and prosecution services stand ready to respond to any instances as necessary.”

In England, face masks in public places are no longer required.

Train operator ScotRail said recently that train staff are not required to enforce the continued compulsory wearing of face coverings, adding that it was British Transport Police’s (BTP) responsibility to ensure compliance.

DCC Malcolm Graham of Police Scotland said: “Everyone has the right to go to their work without being threatened or assaulted.

“Retail workers now have added protection in law and the police will act on reports we receive about this kind of unacceptable behaviour.

"I would also continue to encourage people to follow the regulations and guidance that remain in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”

Solicitor General for Scotland, Ruth Charteris QC, said: “People in any walk of life should expect to go about their business without the fear of threats or abuse. This is true of shop workers who are protected in law and deserve our thanks and appreciation for the work they have done throughout the pandemic.”

