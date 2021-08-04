In her much-awaited announcement on August 3, the First Minister confirmed that Scotland would be moving beyond Level 0 on Monday August 9, with many restrictions relaxing to provide Scots with greater freedom to travel, work and socialise.

But the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has routinely stressed that Scotland’s move out of lockdown will prioritise caution, as coronavirus cases continue to be spurred on by the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19.

While many restrictions remaining in Scotland under Level 0 coronavirus rules will be lifted on Monday, some key requirements remain when it comes to face masks, self-isolating and going back to the office

Ms Sturgeon’s approach to face masks has consistently jarred with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s, with Mr Johnson lifting face mask rules along with all legal coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19.

The Prime Minister declared that covid-19 face masks and coverings will no longer be mandatory to wear in indoor public spaces or on public transport in England – in a move which was reversed for public transport in London by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Here’s a rundown of what the current face mask rules are in England and Scotland, and how these will change in Scotland on August 9.

What are the face mask rules in England?

Right now, face masks or coverings need not be worn when gathering outdoors, but are required for most indoor public spaces like shops, restaurants, museums, taxis and transport hubs.

The most recent easing of restrictions saw people in Scotland’s level two areas being able to remove face masks when seated to eat or drink in a pub, bar or restaurant – as was also the case in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Face masks were also strongly advised to be worn in care homes and healthcare settings to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister’s announcement will likely see many people cease to wear face masks on trains, planes and in shops after making them optional.

Once face masks rules are relaxed in England on July 19 and made a matter of personal choice, this does not mean that the same will apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as all four nations have their own separate rules and covid-19 restrictions even if they appear to be quite similar.

Are face masks mandatory in Scotland?

Scotland’s move into Level 0 on July 19 saw a range of coronavirus rules in the country relaxed, with pubs and bars opening till midnight and indoor social distancing reduced to one metre, as the country looked to its own provisional date of lifted restrictions on August 9.

But Level 0 rules have not allowed Scots to stop wearing face masks in indoor public places or stop social distancing – as July saw daily positive cases spike at almost 4,000 on July 2.

Speaking on July 13, Nicola Sturgeon said that to ensure that vulnerable people in Scotland would not have to go back into shielding or isolation, "certain mitigations, such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings will remain in place, not just now but in all likelihood for some time to come.”

As such, while face masks became a matter of personal choice in England on July 19, they will remain mandatory to wear in indoor public spaces in Scotland –unless you are exempt from wearing them due to a medical condition or similar matter.

“It is important to stress that measures like the continued wearing of face coverings are important not just to give added protection to the population as a whole, but also to get protection on the assurance to those amongst those who are particularly vulnerable and previously had to shield,” said the First Minister in her announcement.

“Lifting all restrictions and mitigations right now would put all of us at greater risk, but in particular it would make it much more difficult for the most clinically vulnerable to go about their normal life.

"It would risk the imposition of shielding by default and in my view that is not something we should do.”

The Scottish Government currently advises people to wear a face covering in indoor places where social distancing with people from outside your household is not possible – with the same applying to outdoor gatherings too.

Face masks or coverings are required across all levels in Scotland, from zero to four, and must be worn even if you have been double vaccinated.

Will face masks rules change in Scotland on August 9?

Nicola Sturgeon’s much-awaited announcement on August 3 as to whether the lifting of restrictions in Scotland would go ahead saw face masks remain as part of Scottish daily life in post-Level 0 rules.

In Tuesday’s statement the First Minister said: “It will continue to be the law, subject to existing exemptions, that face coverings must be worn in all the same indoor settings as is the case now.

“We will keep this under review, but my expectation is that face coverings are likely to be mandated in law for some time to come.”

She later added that face coverings will continue to be mandatory for children and teachers in schools, alongside one metre social distancing.

“We’ve also decided, after careful consideration, to retain the current requirements for face coverings in schools for staff and for children aged 12 or over,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“That includes asking young people and staff in secondary schools to wear face coverings during lessons, and while inside school buildings.

“I am acutely aware that many, many young people find this difficult - and it will be kept under review.

"But for now, we consider this an important protection for them, and for others in the school.”

The requirement for face masks to be worn by clubbers in nightclubs once they are allowed to reopen is one of several new rules for Scotland that has caused confusion, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney admitting that this would be ‘tricky’.

For more information, visit the Scottish Government’s full face covering guidance at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-public-use-of-face-coverings/pages/overview/.

