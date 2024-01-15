A retired teacher says teachers and school staff should be offered the Covid vaccine as well as the flu vaccine to stop the spread of infection

Calls are being made to extend the Covid vaccine roll-out to teachers, amid criticism that schools were not treated as high risk during the pandemic.

Peter Barlow, 68, a retired drama teacher from Dumfries and Galloway, said teachers and other staff should now be offered Covid booster vaccines as well as flu vaccines to stop the spread of the infection in schools.

Mr Barlow worked as a contact tracer during the coronavirus pandemic, and said he was “frustrated” about how often he would have to deal with cases of transmission in schools.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Barlow said: “I took early retirement just before Covid and I had big plans to do supply work, but then Covid came and no-one wanted people going into schools.

“I had a nursing background before being a teacher, so I became a contact tracer for a couple of years. That gave me an insight into the pattern of infection in schools.

“There were huge transmissions, but teachers are not routinely being offered the Covid vaccination.”

Covid vaccines are only available to those over the age of 65, those who are classed as “increased risk” or have a weakened immune system, carers and those living in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers.

However, the eligibility criteria for a free flu vaccine is much wider, including for those over the age of 50, school pupils, pregnant women, school and nursery teachers, and prisoners and prison staff.

Mr Barlow has now submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament calling on the Covid vaccine eligibility criteria to be extended to include all school staff.

He said: “What frustrated a lot of contact tracers is social care and healthcare settings were deemed high risk, but not schools. I felt that was wrong, because that should be the case in schools simply because of the prevalence of it.

“When the roll-out of vaccinations started again in September, I thought it was a brilliant opportunity to get teachers topped up so they can carry on working and protect themselves – but they are only able to get the flu vaccine.”

Dr Sally Witcher wants the whole government approach to dealing with airborne infections overhauled. Image: Lesley Martin/University of Stirling.

This is not the only petition on tacking Covid infections Holyrood is dealing with. Dr Sally Witcher has also put forward a petition urging the Government to do more in general to tackle all airborne infections, as well as the spread of coronavirus. She has spent most of the past four years stuck in her house because she is classed as clinically vulnerable, and during lockdown she was forced to shield.

However, she says the Government has not been inclusive or considered the human rights of those with weakened immune systems in lifting Covid restrictions.

Dr Witcher said: “I want to drive forward the learning that has arisen from the pandemic, because there is a great deal that could be done to make things more inclusive and safe that are not being done.

“The pandemic had a terrible impact on people, myself included. I am at high clinical risk and was shielding because I really don’t want to get Covid.

“I am predisposed to a poorer outcome if I do, so I have spent most of the last four years in my house, which has been a very tough experience. This is a new form of inequality and exclusion that needs to be recognised as it is adversely affecting a lot of people.

“The whole government approach is a dereliction of duty and an abdication of responsibility. There is a limit to what individuals can do – it takes the government and proper guidance.”

Dr Witcher wants the Government to improve air quality in health and social care settings through better ventilation, air filtration and sterilisation, and reintroduce routine mask-wearing in these settings.

She also wants to see routine Covid testing reintroduced, and for people to be better supported to stay at home and off work if they are unwell.

Dr Witcher added: “There are all kinds of things the Government could, and know they could do, to tackle airborne infections right now. The World Health Organisation is looking at returning to wearing masks in hospitals, and our government is sitting on its hands while the NHS collapses under the pressure.

“People are being repeatedly ill and don’t understand the risk of increased long-term consequences. If there was clean air quality and we were wearing well-fitting masks, we wouldn’t be breathing it in or letting it out.

Dr Witcher said workers and parents often felt “bullied” into going to work or sending their children to school when they were unwell with an airborne infection like Covid.

She said: “People need to be supported, not bullied, if they are too unwell and need to stay at home until they are not infectious. If they go into work, it is unfair.

“[It’s the] same with schools – if a child is too ill to go in and people tell parents otherwise, that is bullying. Parents know when their kids are too sick, and forcing them to go into school is unfair on the kid and unfair to those around them when they spread the infection.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government’s decisions on the Covid-19 vaccination programme are guided by the independent expert clinical advice of the JCVI.