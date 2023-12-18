There is no option to pay for a private Covid vaccine in the UK.

If you’re concerned about catching Covid during the cold months, getting a booster vaccination may seem like a good idea.

However, to be eligible for a Covid jab on the NHS there are certain criteria you must meet. In addition, Covid vaccines are not available privately in the UK.

As fresh waves of the virus spread across the country, here's what you need to know about getting a Covid booster vaccine in the UK.

Why can’t I get a Covid vaccine privately?

In the UK, currently the Covid vaccine is only available via the NHS.

Reports suggest that vaccine manufacturers have been tied into contracts with the UK government which prevents them from being sold for private use. Meanwhile, Moderna have shared their hopes of bringing the Covid jab to the private UK market in 2024.

It is thought that next year, when the vaccine's licence is set to be updated, that pharmacies and private clinics will be able to sell the Covid booster like the flu jab.

In the US, the Moderna Covid jab is available for $120, or around £95. The cost will likely be higher than that of a private flu vaccine, which costs £12 and upward.

People are are most at risk as being urged to get their Covid jabs. Photo: Getty Images

How to get Covid vaccine through the NHS

The autumn Covid booster programme, which will soon wrap up, covered a smaller section of the population than previous years.

To be eligible for the Covid vaccine through the NHS, there are certain criteria which must be met.

You must be aged 65 years old or older, at increased risk due to a health condition, living in a care home for older adults, a health or social care worker, carer or someone aged between 12 and 64 years old who lives with someone who has a weakened immune system.

If you’re among those eligible, you may have been contacted by your local health board to receive your Covid jag. Alternatively, you can attend a walk-in Covid vaccination site without an appointment.