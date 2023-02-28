With soaring energy bills and food prices continuing to rise, Scots are going to have their finances stretched even further when they recieve their council tax bills in Match.

In 2021 it was announced by Finance Secretary (and prospective First Minister) Kate Forbes that the SNP’s freeze on council tax rises – enforced since 2007 – would be coming to an end.

It gave the green light to cash-strapped local authorities to raise more money from residents to plug holes in their ever-diminishing budgets.

This year is expected to see substantial rises across Scotland, adding further to the misery of the cost of living crisis.

Here’s what’s every local authority is planning – from confirmed and proposed rises, to those who have yet to make up their mind.

1 . Aberdeen City A 10 per cent hike in council tax has been proposed for Aberdonians. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Aberdeenshire Those living in Aberdeenshire, including in the town of Banff (pictured), will see their council tax rise by 4 per cent. The hike has already been agreed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Angus Councillors in Angus, which includes the town of Arbroath - have yet to make a decision on council tax. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Argyll and Bute Argyll and Bute councillors have agreed a 5 per cent increase for residents - including those living in the pretty seaside town of Oban (pictured). Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales