Council tax bills will be going up across Scotland this year.

Scotland Council Tax Rises 2023: Here's how much council tax bills will increase in every area of Scotland - from Aberdeen to West Lothian

With soaring energy bills and food prices continuing to rise, Scots are going to have their finances stretched even further when they recieve their council tax bills in Match.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago

In 2021 it was announced by Finance Secretary (and prospective First Minister) Kate Forbes that the SNP’s freeze on council tax rises – enforced since 2007 – would be coming to an end.

It gave the green light to cash-strapped local authorities to raise more money from residents to plug holes in their ever-diminishing budgets.

This year is expected to see substantial rises across Scotland, adding further to the misery of the cost of living crisis.

Here’s what’s every local authority is planning – from confirmed and proposed rises, to those who have yet to make up their mind.

1. Aberdeen City

A 10 per cent hike in council tax has been proposed for Aberdonians.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Aberdeenshire

Those living in Aberdeenshire, including in the town of Banff (pictured), will see their council tax rise by 4 per cent. The hike has already been agreed.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Angus

Councillors in Angus, which includes the town of Arbroath - have yet to make a decision on council tax.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Argyll and Bute

Argyll and Bute councillors have agreed a 5 per cent increase for residents - including those living in the pretty seaside town of Oban (pictured).

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

