Council tax bills for 2025/26 are currently dropping through letterboxes and there’s little in the way of good news for financially-stretched families.

There’s going to be no repeat of the tax freezes that have become common in recent times, with councils looking to collect more money in an attempt to balance their largely bleak budgets.

East Lothian Council were the first local authority to confirm an increase, with residents set to see a hefty 10 per cent increase.

And all 32 councils have now announced their plans.

Here’s the tax rises they have agreed.

1 . East Ayrshire East Ayrshire, whose largest town is Kilmarnock, will get an 8 per cent rise. | Canva Photo Sales

2 . North Ayrshire North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, has agreed a 7 per cent rise. | Canva Photo Sales

3 . Na h-Eileanan an Iar Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, has agreed a 7.5 per cent rise. | Canva Photo Sales