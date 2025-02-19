How much will your council tax go up this year?placeholder image
Council Tax Rises in Scotland 2025: Here are all 32 local authorities' tax hikes - with increases of up to 15.6 per cent

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:40 BST

Many Scots are facing double-digit council tax rises.

Council tax bills for 2025/26 are currently dropping through letterboxes and there’s little in the way of good news for financially-stretched families.

There’s going to be no repeat of the tax freezes that have become common in recent times, with councils looking to collect more money in an attempt to balance their largely bleak budgets.

East Lothian Council were the first local authority to confirm an increase, with residents set to see a hefty 10 per cent increase.

And all 32 councils have now announced their plans.

Here’s the tax rises they have agreed.

East Ayrshire, whose largest town is Kilmarnock, will get an 8 per cent rise.

1. East Ayrshire

East Ayrshire, whose largest town is Kilmarnock, will get an 8 per cent rise. | Canva

North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, has agreed a 7 per cent rise.

2. North Ayrshire

North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, has agreed a 7 per cent rise. | Canva

Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, has agreed a 7.5 per cent rise.

3. Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, has agreed a 7.5 per cent rise. | Canva

A council tax hike of 10 per cent has been agreed for North Lanarkshire, with its largest town of Cumbernauld.

4. North Lanarkshire

A council tax hike of 10 per cent has been agreed for North Lanarkshire, with its largest town of Cumbernauld. | Google Maps

