MSPs to vote on cutting 'unpayable' council tax debt to end 'cycles of poverty'

David Bol
By David Bol

Deputy Political Editor

Comment
Published 30th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
The Scottish Greens want the time limit for council tax arrears in Scotland to be brought in line with England.

MSPs will vote on plans to write off millions in “unpayable” council tax debt and ease pressure on “families trapped in cycles of poverty and financial crisis”.

The Scottish Parliament will consider the final batch of amendments to the SNP government’s Housing Bill, with hundreds of proposed changes considered over two late-sitting days at Holyrood last week and more time today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Scottish Greens want the time limit for council tax arrears in Scotland to be brought in line with England.placeholder image
The Scottish Greens want the time limit for council tax arrears in Scotland to be brought in line with England.

Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greer has tabled an amendment that, if passed, would cut the time limit for council tax arrears to be pursued in Scotland from 20 years to six years.

Anti-poverty campaigners, including Aberlour, have warned the current set-up in Scotland acts to “trap families in a cycle of poverty, through seized benefits, missed payments, new loans and extortionate interest”.

READ MORE: What is included in Scotland's Housing Bill? Rent controls, eviction protections, second homes

Mr Greer said: “The same councils who provide free school lunches to support children in poverty are sending sheriff officers to their home after school, all to chase debts they know these families cannot afford to pay off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This system leaves families trapped in cycles of poverty and financial crisis. They fear every knock on their door. It doesn't even work for councils, who go to huge expense to chase people for money they don't have.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greerplaceholder image
Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greer | Getty Images

“The First Minister’s top priority is eradicating child poverty. He knows it makes no sense for Scotland to pile more misery onto families by pursuing these toxic debts for four times longer than England.

“I’m sure he also knows that this historic debt is largely unpayable, but the Scottish Government is still holding back on supporting my proposals.”

READ MORE: SNP accused of 'underhand' tactics in failed attempt to fix tourist tax 'omnishambles'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney has said that he has “a lot of sympathy” over the issue of “long-standing council tax debt” and stressed he was “open to further dialogue on how we might pursue his ideas”.

But he warned that Mr Greer’s proposals “have not been subject to the amount of consultation that would normally apply for legislation”.

READ MORE: John Swinney needs a win to foil frustrating run-up to crucial SNP conference

He added: “The Parliament rightly pressurises the government to ensure that there is proper consultation—as do stakeholders, including our local authority partners.”

Related topics:Ross GreerPovertyScottish ParliamentHousingHousing crisisScottish GreensCouncil Tax
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice