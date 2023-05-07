The Metropolitan Police have been criticised after defending their handling of protests during the coronation of King Charles which saw 52 people arrested in London.

The Met Police defended their handling of the event saying it was policed “proportionately and in the context of the event” in a statement that sparked backlash from many.

The Metropolitan Police has been heavily criticised over the detentions, with some campaign groups likening the “incredibly alarming” arrests to “something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force confirmed 52 people were arrested for affray, public order offences, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance around the coronation.

The Metropolitan Police have been criticised after defending their handling of protests during the coronation of King Charles after 52 people were arrested in London on the day.

Commander Karen Findlay defended her officers' response to protests during the day of the Coronation, saying they had a duty to intervene "when protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption" adding that the Coronation was a "once in a generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment".

Among those critical was the chief executive of an anti-monarchy group who was among 52 people arrested on the day of the King’s coronation. Graham Smith has now been released after nearly 16 hours in police custody.

Posting to Twitter, Mr Smith said there was “no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK”.

“I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”

Mr Smith was arrested early on Saturday - before the Coronation began - at a protest in Trafalgar Square.

UK director of Human Rights Watch, Yasmine Ahmed likened the actions of the Met Police to "something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London".

Amnesty International’s chief executive Sacha Deshmukh also raised concerns after police were reportedly given instructions to apprehend people with megaphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several Labour MPs criticised the Met's response, with senior backbencher Sir Chris Bryant writing on Twitter that "freedom of speech is the silver thread that runs through a parliamentary constitutional monarchy".

Shadow minister Jess Philips also posted on social media saying "our nation and our King is not so fragile as to not be able to take harmless protest of a different view".

Labour MP Richard Burgon said he was ''deeply concerned" by the arrests, while MP Zarah Sultana said: "Whatever you think of the monarchy, the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to democracy.”

Westminster Council cabinet member for communities and public protection Aicha Less said she was “deeply concerned” over reports of arrests of members of its Night Star volunteer team, who assist vulnerable people on the streets late at night.

The Met Police confirmed reports from Just Stop Oil that 13 demonstrators were detained on the Mall and six public nuisance arrests on St Martin’s Lane following protests from Republic.

Three people were also apprehended in Soho, three at Wellington Arch and five on Whitehall on conspiracy to cause public nuisance, with another in Whitehall arrested for religiously aggravated behaviour likely to cause harassment.