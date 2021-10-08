Cop26: Flights banned from restricted airspace over central Scotland amid security fears

Police say air restrictions will be in place.

In a video posted by police, it was revealed that the restrictions will in place across central Scotland from 30 October - 13 November.

The news comes after it was revealed that American president Joe Biden, the Queen and Pope Francis will all be staying in Edinburgh and travelling west during the COP26 summit.

It is understood that the Pope will not travel to COP26, but will send a cardinal in his place.

Drivers using the M8 will face delays between November 1 and 5 as the world leaders use the road to get to Glasgow. Sergeant Iain Gray, of Police Scotland’s aviation safety and security unit, said: “There will be airspace restrictions in place during COP26 for safety reasons.

"The restrictions will apply to all types of aircraft.

"From drones to helicopters, from paramotors to paragliders, small fixed-wing aircraft that you might go for a flying lesson in, but it also includes kites or balloons, basically anything that’s manufactured and flies in the air.

The World leaders will be staying in Edinburgh but travelling to Glasgow.

"Restrictions cover such a large area because it is an exceptional event.

“And the location, although centred in Glasgow, there will be other events spread throughout Scotland."

He added: “If the public do see a drone or aircraft in airspace that they have concerns about we would ask them to phone 999.”

The news comes as Buckingham Palace has announced the Queen and senior members of the royal family will attend a series of events during the Cop26 climate change conference being staged in Glasgow.