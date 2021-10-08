COP26: First set of ScotRail strikes suspended ahead of climate summit following 'most progressive' talks to date

Unite the Union has announced it will suspend its first set of rail strikes due to take place later this month following "the most progressive” talks to date with ScotRail over a pay dispute.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 8th October 2021
Unite’s engineering members were due to take part in a series of 24 hour “stoppages” on October 18-19, November 1-2, November 10-11, and November 12-13, as part of a demand for a fairer pay settlement from the rail operator.

However, thanks to a number of talks this week, the October dates have been scrapped “in the spirit of goodwill”.

Abellio Scotrail has tabled a verbal offer which Unite are currently waiting to receive formally. Plans for the following strike dates will be determined based on the outcome of the formal offer.

If the November dates go ahead as planned the union has said they will “severely disrupt” the UN’s COP26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer: "Unite has met with Abellio Scotrail several times this week around our pay dispute. Talks were the most progressive in any of the last 18 months.

"Talks have concluded with Abellio Scotrail tabling a verbal offer, which we are still waiting to receive formally. Unite will consult our members in a consultative ballot once we receive that offer.

First set of ScotRail strikes suspended ahead of climate summit following 'most progressive' talks to date 8. (Picture credit: John Devlin)

"In the spirit of goodwill, Unite has agreed to suspend our actions short of strike, and strike action on 18 and 19 October. All other strike dates afterwards are of course contingent on the ballot result over pay"

