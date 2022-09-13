Concerns raised over arrest of anti-royal protesters in Scotland and England

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing along the Royal Mile, Edinburgh.

Joanna Cherry, the high-profile SNP MP, stressed the right to protest is “fundamental to our democracy”, while Labour MSP Carol Mochan said she would be raising the matter in Holyrood when the Scottish Parliament reconvenes.

Writing on Twitter, Roddy Dunlop KC, dean of the Faculty of Advocates, said he concurred with Ms Cherry's concerns.

He said: “Whilst my own view is that common decency means that now should be a time of reflection rather than protest, the right to protest is a fundamental one, and should not be restrained unless the criminal law is being broken. There’s also a difference between protest and abuse.”

Ms Cherry tweeted: “I’m concerned by reports in Scotland and England of seemingly legitimate protesters being arrested.

"Whilst many might question whether this is an appropriate time for such protests, the right to protest is fundamental to our democracy and should be facilitated.”

Fellow SNP MP Amy Callaghan wrote: “Republican views are as valid as any other. No-one should be arrested for just expressing that.”

Ms Mochan said she shared the concerns of many “regarding reports people have been arrested for expressing their views in support of a republic”.

She tweeted: "Everyone has the right to express their opinions peacefully, this sets a dangerous precedent. I will be raising my concerns when Parliament reconvenes.”

Adam Tomkins, a law professor and former Conservative MSP, also spoke out.

He tweeted: “Anyone choosing this moment to protest by placard against the monarchy in crowds of mourners is insensitive to the point of boneheaded crassness.

"But they should not be arrested for expressing their views unless their words incite violence. Obviously.”

Since the proclamation of King Charles III, a few arrests have been made and protesters were moved on in Edinburgh, London and Oxford.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement following a viral video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister who was holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “We’re aware of a video online showing an officer speaking with a member of the public outside the Palace of Westminster earlier today.

“The public absolutely have a right of protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue do so.

“However, the overwhelming majority of interactions between officers and public at this time have been positive as people have come to the capital to mourn the loss of Her Late Majesty the Queen.”

Paul Powlesland, 36, a barrister and nature rights activist from Barking in east London, had travelled into the centre of the capital on Monday afternoon with “a blank piece of paper”.

“Why would you ask for my details?” he can be heard asking the officer in a video, who said: “I wanted to make sure you didn’t have bail conditions (inaudible).”

The officer replied: “You said you were going to write stuff on it, that may offend people, around the King. It may offend someone.”

Mr Powlesland said the officer told him he risked being arrested if he wrote “not my King” on the paper.

Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman was charged in connection with a breach of the peace after being arrested during the Accession Proclamation for the King outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sunday.

She was released from custody and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Symon Hill, 45, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after shouting “Who elected him?” when he came across a public formal reading of the proclamation of the accession for the King in Carfax, Oxford.

Mr Hill, who works part-time at the Peace Pledge Union, a secular pacifist organisation, was later de-arrested.

On Monday afternoon, a 22-year-old man was arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile”, Police Scotland said.

Footage appeared to show a man heckling the royal procession as it went past.

Under Scottish law, someone can be charged with a public order offence of breaching the peace if their behaviour is disorderly and could have a negative effect on those who witness it such as swearing or shouting.

In England and Wales, offences of disorderly behaviour – such as threatening or abusive language, behaviour, signs or writing – which is likely to cause others present harassment, alarm or distress fall under section 5 of the Public Order Act and could lead to a fine.

A number of campaign groups have expressed concern at the way officers are policing protests as the new King is declared, with some warning the arrests may be unlawful.