Edinburgh funeral directors William Purves removes company logo from Queen’s hearse en route from Balmoral

Edinburgh-based William Purves said it had taken the sign from the side window of the vehicle “on the first possible occasion” as the cortege travelled south on Sunday after becoming “increasingly aware of the attention our company was receiving which should, rightly, be directed to Her Majesty”.

Chairman Tim Purves said “every detail” had been considered in regular rehearsals for the procession over many years.

He said: “We were required to change the colour of our signature silver Mercedes hearse to black in line with Royal protocol.

The logo is visible as the hearse leaves Balmoral. Picture: BBC

"Our logo, which is part of the standard livery on all our funeral vehicles, remained in place.”

The company said the entire operation had been “meticulously planned, heavily rehearsed and Palace approved”.

However, it declined to confirm whether the logo had been specifically approved.

The firm’s spokesperson said: “William Purves worked with the Palace over many years to plan their involvement, with every detail considered, and followed royal protocol throughout.”

William Purves chairman Tim Purves said: “We have never sought to gain any PR from our involvement with the Palace." Picture: William Purves

Mr Purves added: “We have never sought to gain any PR from our involvement with the Palace.

"For us, it is has been a true privilege to have cared for our Queen and her family.

"We will continue to do this until Tuesday evening.

“I would like to thank you for your support as we navigate the protocols and sensitivities during this unprecedented time.”