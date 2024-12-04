'Clueless and disinterested': Why former SNP MP has joined the Alba party

The former SNP MP had been in talks with Alex Salmond to join the Alba party before the latter’s death last month

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former SNP MP Angus MacNeil has joined the Alba Party.

Mr MacNeil represented the Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) seat at Westminster until he was suspended by the party and subsequently expelled in 2023 following a row with the then chief whip, Brendan O’Hara.

Former SNP MP for the Western Isles Angus MacNeil, who now sits as an independent, speaks in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Following his expulsion, he sat as an independent MP, but with the Scotland United group with then Alba MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey.

All three lost their seats in July’s Westminster election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his move to Alba, which was led by former first minister Alex Salmond until his death in October, Mr MacNeil hit out at the “clueless and disinterested hierarchy” of the SNP and teased a potential run for Holyrood in 2026.

Members of the public gathered to pay their respects outside the public memorial service for Alex Salmond, who died aged 69 last month | PA

“I might put myself forward if there were indications that people wanted me to do that,” he said. “If it helps to kick-start independence, I would do.”

Alba general secretary Chris McEleny said Mr MacNeil had been in talks with Mr Salmond to join the party before his death.