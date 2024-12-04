'Clueless and disinterested': Why former SNP MP has joined the Alba party
Former SNP MP Angus MacNeil has joined the Alba Party.
Mr MacNeil represented the Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) seat at Westminster until he was suspended by the party and subsequently expelled in 2023 following a row with the then chief whip, Brendan O’Hara.
Following his expulsion, he sat as an independent MP, but with the Scotland United group with then Alba MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey.
All three lost their seats in July’s Westminster election.
Announcing his move to Alba, which was led by former first minister Alex Salmond until his death in October, Mr MacNeil hit out at the “clueless and disinterested hierarchy” of the SNP and teased a potential run for Holyrood in 2026.
“I might put myself forward if there were indications that people wanted me to do that,” he said. “If it helps to kick-start independence, I would do.”
Alba general secretary Chris McEleny said Mr MacNeil had been in talks with Mr Salmond to join the party before his death.
Mr McEleny added: “Angus Brendan MacNeil will not be the last high-profile new member of Alba Party in the coming weeks and months.”
