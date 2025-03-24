'One of the most awful things' Edinburgh mothers to go on hunger strike for 5 days

The mothers say political failures are pushing families to the brink.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of Edinburgh mothers are going on hunger strike this week to protest against the UK government’s lack of action on child hunger.

Women across the UK from the campaign group Mothers’ Manifesto will strike for five days to coincide with Mothers’ Day this weekend, demanding urgent government intervention to end child hunger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the Scottish mothers taking part in the strike will protest on Saturday outside the UK government’s Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh.

The campaign group says one in four families across the UK cannot afford to buy enough food. The organisation claims this is not necessarily down to the cost-of-living crisis, but due to political failures pushing families to the brink.

One of the mothers taking part in the hunger strike is Eva Schonveld, a freelance researcher from Edinburgh.

Eva Schonveld | Supplied

She is mother to three grown-up children - Saul, Blue and Aran. Mrs Schonveld described not being able to feed your children as “one of the most awful things you can imagine”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Scotsman, she said: “We just can’t get our heads around why in this day and age, we are richer than ever and have the capacity to feed everyone, but it is not happening.

“This is coming from a place of utter rage and despair - there is a huge amount of hunger and starvation. As a parent, not being able to feed your kids is one of the most awful things you can imagine.

“It is always at the back of your mind, and in a good society that shouldn’t be allowed to happen. We hope this strike will make those in power listen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Schonveld said the strike was in response to both the UK and Scottish governments. However, she conceded the Scottish Government “is doing a better job than the UK Government".

“There have been some shocking decisions the Labour government has taken - it is not what you expect from the Labour Party,” she said.

Mothers will gather outside Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh on Saturday. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

During the protest this weekend, the group will also call for universal free school meals, an essentials guarantee for Universal Credit, and stronger government commitments to global food security, climate action and debt justice.

Emma Hopkins, organiser of the Mothers’ Manifesto movement, said: “In cities across the UK, we see mothers and fathers making impossible choices every day - skipping meals to feed their children, cutting back on essentials and still coming up short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot stand by while families suffer. We are calling on the government to act now and to address the structural inequality driving food poverty.”

Ms Hopkins added: “We need people across the UK to rise up and demand the changes that will make a real difference for families. This isn’t just about food - this is about justice for every mother and every child who deserves the security and support they need to thrive.”

Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “No one should have to compromise on food or other essentials.

“Food insecurity is driven by insufficient and insecure household income which is why we continue to call on the UK Government to deliver an essentials guarantee, which the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates could lift 140,000 people in Scotland out of poverty this year, including 30,000 children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville | Press Association

She added: “We are taking action to support families, including through the Scottish Child Payment which is forecast to benefit the families of over 330,000 children in 2025/26.

“However, we know there is more to do and our efforts are being undermined by the policies of the UK Government and policies like the two-child limit which is increasing poverty and hardship for many families.

“That is why in the coming financial year we will develop the systems necessary to effectively scrap the impact of the two-child cap in 2026.”