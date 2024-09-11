The shocking number of Scottish parents who struggle to feed their children revealed

More than one in four parents struggle to feed their families

More than a quarter of parents have struggled to provide enough food for their children in the past year amid the cost-of-living crisis, a charity has warned.

Barnardo’s Scotland said that too many children are missing out on a “good childhood” as parents struggle to put hot meals on the table and heat their home.

Research for Barnardo’s found that 27 per cent of Scottish parents of children aged 18 or under have struggled to provide food for them in the past 12 months, up 8 per cent on October 2022.

More than half (54 per cent) said they had had to reduce their spending on food costs to save money over the past year, while 7 per cent said they have had to use a food bank as a direct result of cost-of-living challenges.

The charity is urging the UK and Scottish Governments to act urgently to end child poverty and is calling on the former to start by lifting the two-child limit on benefits.

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “For too many children this winter, they and their families will be struggling to get by.

“It means worrying about being able to put the lights or heating on, having hot meals or being able to contact their friends. It means worrying about where the next meal will come from and what the future holds.

“Every year, Barnardo’s supports thousands of children and families across the country who are struggling; struggling to help them keep the power on and the fridge stocked so they feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful.

“But charities such as ours cannot eradicate child poverty alone – the governments in Westminster and Holyrood must commit to ending the blight of child poverty.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has said that tackling child poverty is “first and foremost” in his priorities.

Mr Crewe said it was “extremely disappointing” however that the Scottish Government’s latest Programme for Government rowed back on the commitment to expand free school meals to all Primary 6 and 7 pupils, and failed to further increase the Scottish Child Payment.

He said that without this “crucial” assistance it will be much harder to meet child poverty reduction targets.

Mr Crewe added: “Too many children are going to school hungry and returning to a cold home.

“Their physical and mental health suffers, they’re missing out on a good childhood, and it affects their chances in later life.”

The survey of 1,010 adults was carried out by YouGov between August 1 and 5 this year.

Mother and daughter Zara, 49, and Gemma, 17, from North Ayrshire, whose names have been changed to protect their identities, are among those who have been supported by Barnardo’s who helped them with food, clothes and paying the gas bill.

Zara said: “We were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and trying to buy food and keep paying for the gas.

“Things were really difficult, so I reached out for help.”

She added: “It was embarrassing to me that I couldn’t provide for my daughter, and I felt as if I was a failure.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Tackling child poverty is a defining mission for this government. Following the UK Chancellor’s July statement, we face the most challenging financial situation since devolution but are clear we will continue to prioritise people in need.

“Since 2022-23 we have allocated £3 billion a year to polices which tackle poverty and protect people including providing free bus travel for around 2 million people, free school meals for all children in primaries 1-5, and social security benefits and payments which are only available in Scotland.