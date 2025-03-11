The collision took place on Monday morning

The missing sailor following a crash in the North Sea is presumed dead, a transport minister has said.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary on Monday morning, involving a US-flagged tanker called the MV Steena Immaculate and a Portugese-flagged cargo ship, the Solong.

Minister Mike Kane told the Commons on Tuesday said the recovery was a “fast-moving situation”, but his statement represented the facts as he had them.

Mr Kane said: “The full crew of 23 on the MV Steena Immaculate is accounted for and on shore. One sailor, was treated at the scene, but declined any further medical assistance.

The damage to the Stena Immaculate is seen in this aerial shot | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“[A total of] 13 of the 14 sailors of the MV Solong are accounted for. Search and rescue operations for the missing sailor continued throughout yesterday, but were called off yesterday evening at the point at which the chances of their survival had unfortunately significantly diminished.

“Our working assumption is that, very sadly, that the sailor is deceased. The Coastguard has informed the company and it has been advised to inform the next of kin. Our thoughts are with the sailor’s loved ones at this time.”

Mr Kane said the government “will do everything to recover the body of the mariner”, adding: “Something did go terribly wrong, he is exactly right, and my thoughts and prayers are with the missing sailor’s family, the company has been informed, and his next of kin are being informed.”

The minister said the cargo of the Solong was “yet to be established” as he said there was “no evidence” to suggest foul play. However, the Wythenshawe and Sale East MP did explain jet fuel caused the extent of the fire.

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship | PA

He said: “Regarding the cargo on the vessels, the MV Stena was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel, which was the source of the fire. The MCA [Maritime and Coastguard Agency] is working at pace to determine exactly what cargo the Solong is carrying. I am aware of media reporting regarding potential hazardous materials on board, but we are unable to confirm this at this time.

“The collision occurred approximately 13 nautical miles off the coast. Fire immediately broke out on both vessels and, after initial fire-fighting attempts were overwhelmed by the size and nature of the fire, both crews abandoned ship.

“Fire-fighting and search and rescue operations, co-ordinated by His Majesty’s Coastguard, continued throughout the day yesterday, pausing in the evening once darkness fell. Firefighting activity restarted this morning and I am pleased to say the fire on Stena Immaculate appears to be extinguished, but the Solong continues to burn.

“Although they became attached to each other during the collision, the Solong broke free of the Stena Immaculate late last night and began drifting southwards. Modelling suggests that, should the Solong remain afloat, it will remain clear of land for the next few hours. The assessment of HM Coastguard is, however, that it is unlikely the vessel will remain afloat. Tug boats are in the vicinity to ensure the Solong remains away from the coast and to respond as the situation develops.

“I want to be clear that, while there is a 1,000m temporary exclusion zones established around both vessels, maritime traffic through the Humber Estuary is continuing.”