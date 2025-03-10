The cargo ship was travelling from Grangemouth port

More than 30 people have been brought ashore after a cargo ship travelling from the Scottish port of Grangemouth collided with an oil tanker in the North Sea, causing a “massive fireball”.

Only one person is understood to be in hospital following the incident, with all of the crew of the tanker reported as safe.

Charities have warned it is too early to know the extent of the damage to the environment.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary on Monday morning, believed to involve a US-flagged tanker called the MV Stena Immaculate and a Portugese-flagged cargo ship, the Solong.

Officials said the tanker sustained a ruptured cargo tank after it was struck, causing “multiple explosions” and jet fuel to be released into the water.

Smoke billowing from the stricken tanker in the North Sea | Getty Images

Eyewitnesses described a “massive fireball” engulfing the tanker and a number of people are thought to have abandoned ship.

Stena Bulk, the owner of the tanker, said its crew are safe.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said he understood that only one person was in hospital following the collision and the other 36 mariners across both crews are believed to be safe and accounted for.

The Conservative MP said: “Like many people across Beverley and Holderness and beyond, I’ve been watching the images from off the coast of Withernsea with a great deal of concern.“I’ve now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital.“

“While we will be thankful that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.”

Lena Alvling, general manager for marketing and corporate events, said in a statement: “Stena Immaculate crew are all safe.”

The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said 13 casualties were initially brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbour pilot boat and nine on another pilot’s vessel.

Mr Boyers said he had been told there was “a massive fireball”, adding: “It’s too far out for us to see – about 10 miles – but we have seen the vessels bringing them in.

“They must have sent a mayday out – luckily there was a crew transfer vessel out there already.

“Since then there has been a flotilla of ambulances to pick up anyone they can find.”

Grangemouth Docks, Falkirk, Scotland. | PA

Footage of the incident showed at least one vessel on fire, with clouds of black smoke coming out of the oil tanker.

Maritime firm Crowley, which manages the tanker, said the incident had happened while the tanker was anchored, near Hull.

A statement said: “The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-Al fuel due to the allision.

“A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reported released. The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.”

“Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

“Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.”

Greenpeace UK said it was “too early” to know the extent of any environmental damage.

A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring reports of a cargo vessel crashing into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire very closely.

“Both the high speed of the collision and the footage of the aftermath are cause for great concern.

“Right now, our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident and the emergency services responding to the situation.

“At this stage, it’s too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage. But the magnitude of any impact will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and type of oil carried by the tanker, the fuel carried by both ships, and how much of that, if any, has entered the water.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.

“I want to thank all emergency service workers involved for their continued efforts in responding to the incident.”

The tanker is thought to have been on its way from Agio Theodoroi in Greece to Killingholme in England.

The vessel, one of ten enlisted in a US Government programme to be called up at short notice to supply fuel to the US military, is managed by US logistics firm Crowley and owned by Sweden's Stena Sphere which is controlled by the billionaire Olsson family.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.

“A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

“The incident remains ongoing.”