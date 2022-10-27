Conservative MP Giles Watling told the Commons he had been “fortunate enough to work in all four corners of this great Union” but that those wanting to see the union “fall apart” were being driven by the likes of Mel Gibson.

Watling told MPs: “We have fought shoulder to shoulder for freedom and democracy all over the world, not least at Waterloo and the landing beaches of Normandy. Does he agree it would be foolish to let this great and successful union fall apart on a whim, with the aid of the likes of Mel Gibson et cetera?

“Should there not be a legislative timeframe, say 25 years, before another referendum can be held?”

Calls for Scottish independence are being driven by “the likes of Mel Gibson”, ministers have been told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Office minister Brendan Clarke-Smith replied: “People across Scotland want both of their Governments to be working together and focusing their attention and resources on the issues that matter to them and not talking about yet another independence referendum.”

Hollywood star Mr Gibson starred in and directed the 1995 historical film epic Braveheart, retelling the story of William Wallace, a leader in the first war of Scottish independence in the late middle ages.

SNP Cabinet Office spokesman Brendan O’Hara told the Commons the responsibility for the Union has become a “hot potato” adding a Prime Minister who denies the wishes of the Scottish people after being rejected by his own party members is “an absolute disgrace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My suggestion would be to the new Secretary of State that he uses this new responsibility to encourage the Prime Minister to respect the mandate that the Scottish people gave last year when they elected the pro-independence majority government with a commitment to holding a referendum” adding a Prime Minister “who was subsequently put into office, unelected by the members behind him, for them to then deny the wishes of the Scottish people in a free and fair election is an absolute disgrace”