Cabinet ministers under pressure to provide Covid-19 inquiry with private SNP emails

SNP ministers are under pressure to say whether they have handed over emails sent using personal or SNP email addresses to the Covid-19 inquiry.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, her deputy John Swinney, and senior special advisers are among those Labour sources claim used party emails to avoid scrutiny of Freedom of Information laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, four former ministers who spoke to The Scotsman said they did not recognise the suggestion this was commonplace in government.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives wearing a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic to attend First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh on October 29, 2020. Picture: Andy Buchanan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar referenced reports in the Sunday Post, which claimed party emails were used for government business.

Ms Sturgeon reportedly also used her SNP email account, with reports in The Times in October 2019 stating it was used to bring urgent issues to her attention.

Mr Sarwar asked whether emails from SNP accounts had been handed over and, if so, how many, and if not, why not.

He said: “Can I remind the FM again, this is about families and about those who have lost loved ones during Covid. So before he answers, can I just remind him, we need accurate answers the first time.”

However, Mr Yousaf did not answer, nor did he mention emails sent by ministers using private SNP email addresses in his response.

At a briefing with journalists, the First Minister’s official spokesperson said any such request for private emails of this type would have been made to individual ministers directly, and not through the government.

They said: “That would relate to inquiries that have gone to individuals, it wouldn’t relate to the corporate inquiry. That would relate, I would say, to any individuals who have been approached under the rule nine process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the First Minister had used his SNP email address to conduct government business, the spokesperson said: “Not that I am aware of. This must relate to rule nine requests that have gone to people as individuals, whether former or current ministers, not to do with the request that has gone into the Scottish Government.”