Humza Yousaf denies misleading Scottish Parliament over Covid WhatsApps

The Scottish Conservatives said the First Minister has been ‘caught red-handed in a cover-up’

Humza Yousaf has denied misleading the Scottish Parliament over the release of WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid inquiry.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the First Minister and his deputy, Shona Robison, had been “caught red-handed in a cover-up”.

It comes amid a growing row over the Scottish Government’s “secretive” dealings with the inquiry and the release of WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic.

First Minister Humza Yousaf

A timeline published by the Government on Wednesday evening – at the request of the UK inquiry – appeared to conflict with its previous statements.

Last week, Mr Yousaf told MSPs the inquiry only asked for messages to be handed over in September, “just a matter of weeks ago”. However, the timeline shows messages were requested in February. Ms Robison had also referred to September.

The Government was previously criticised for failing to hand over WhatsApps to the inquiry, but has now provided 14,000 messages following a legal order.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ross said: “The two most senior people in the Scottish Government stated that the UK Covid Inquiry only requested the messages in September. It wasn’t a slip of the tongue. It wasn’t an honest mistake. It was deliberate.”

He accused Mr Yousaf of treating both Holyrood and grieving families “with contempt”.

Mr Ross added: “They have been caught red-handed in a cover-up. They knowingly told this chamber statements that were false. Isn’t it beyond doubt that Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison misled this parliament?”

Mr Yousaf insisted this was “not the case”. He said Ms Robison had mentioned that there were “initial requests from the inquiry” in a previous statement in Holyrood.

However, he said: “What I absolutely fully accept is that as a Government we interpreted those requests too narrowly. What we have done to take corrective action is make sure we submitted 14,000 messages. What I have done, of course, is make sure that I have handed over the messages that I have in unredacted form.”

The First Minister repeatedly sought to compare his Government’s actions with those of the UK Government and former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Elsewhere, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused the Scottish Government of “hiding” its pandemic legal advice from the inquiry. He said the Government had previously released legal advice to inquiries, such as that held into the Edinburgh tram fiasco.

Mr Sarwar said the “secrecy and evasion must stop”.