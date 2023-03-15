As part of a package aimed at helping with the cost of living, the Chancellor said the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.
It had been due to rise to £3,000 in April and the cost of scrapping the planned 20% increase will amount to about £3 billion.
The fuel duty freeze and the 5p cut will be maintained for another year, saving the average driver around £100.
Jeremy Hunt confirmed nuclear power would be classed as “environmentally sustainable” to drive investment in the energy sector, and said he would launch “Great British Nuclear” to bring down costs
The Labour leader criticised plans to abolish the pensions allowance limit, labelling them as a “permanent tax cut” for the wealthy.
Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons: “We needed a fix for doctors, but the announcement today is a huge giveaway to some of the very wealthiest.
“The only permanent tax cut in the budget is for the richest 1%. How can that possibly be a priority for this Government?”
“The truth is our labour market is the cast iron example of an economy with weak foundations. Our crisis in participation simply hasn’t happened elsewhere, not to this extent, it is a feature of Tory Britain and global excuses simply won’t wash.”
Laying out his own plans for a “wider reform agenda”, he said: “Instead of making working people pay, we need to make work pay, move on from growth that is based on insecure, low-paid jobs to growth which comes from good work, from strong employment rights, that can deliver high productivity.”
In words which mimicked an election slogan of his predecessor, Sir Keir added: “Growth from the many for the many, that makes people better off in all parts of our country.”
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced the UK Government's Spring Budget in the House of Commons
Sir Keir Starmer says the Budget spell out the problems of the economy, with Britain facing a “year of stagnation and “non-existent” growth adding that the UK is the worst performing nation in the G7, adding that the country has spent “13 years stuck in a doom loop” under Tory governments.
“This is a failure you can measure not just in the figures but in the empty pockets of working people right across the country. 13 years without wage growth. 13 years no better off. 13 years stuck in a doom loop of lower growth, higher taxes and broken public services.”
He said the OBR had made clear “things don’t look any better in the long run”.
He added: “A broken labour market holding back our prospects, seven million on the NHS waiting lists, ill-health and disability on the rise. And the consequences, as we’ve just heard, deferred to the future.
“The classic short-term sticking plaster cycle. Decisions cynically ducked today. Pain for working people tomorrow. It doesn’t have to be like this.”
Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson said the Chancellor is missing a “serious long term strategy” on pension tax policy.
“‘Listened to concerns of senior NHS clinicians’ says Mr Hunt,” he tweeted.
“Changing pension tax relief as a result. Should have changed NHS (and other public sector) pension schemes. Sledgehammer to crack a nut.
“There is a case for raising annual and lifetime allowances – reversing last 13 years of policy. But won’t have much effect on employment. And damaging and complex tapering system remains.
“Pension tax policy needs a serious long term strategy. Such a strategy completely missing.”
Sir Keir Starmer is not on his feet, saying that “this Budget changes nothing” after a 55 minute address from Jeremy Hunt.
He accused the Conservative Government of being “out of touch”.
Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s Budget in the Commons, he said: “So for all the hype, a Budget for growth that downgrades the growth forecast.
“His opening boast was that things aren’t quite as bad now as they were in October last year after the ‘kamikaze’ budget and the more that he pretends everything is fine, the more he shows just how out of touch they are.”
Lifetime allowance change
A change we expected as Jeremy Hunt announces plans to get older people back into work, the Chancellor announced plans to abolish the lifetime allowance limit on pensions.
Jeremy Hunt told the Commons: “Finally, I have listened to the concerns of many senior NHS clinicians who say unpredictable pension tax charges are making them leave the NHS just when they are needed most. The NHS is our biggest employer, and we will shortly publish the long-term workforce plan I promised in the Autumn Statement. But ahead of that I do not want any doctor to retire early because of the way pension taxes work.”
He added: “As Chancellor I have realised the issue goes wider than doctors. No one should be pushed out of the workforce for tax reasons. So today I will increase the pensions annual tax-free allowance by 50% from £40,000 to £60,000. Some have also asked me to increase the Lifetime Allowance from its £1 million limit. But I have decided not to do that.
“Instead I will go further and abolish the Lifetime Allowance altogether.”
Mr Hunt said the changes would “stop over 80% of NHS doctors from receiving a tax charge” and incentivise “our most experienced and productive workers to stay in work for longer”.
The chancellor says a white paper is being published today on disability benefits, including plans to abolish the work capabilty assessment and to separate benefits entitlement from an individual’s ability to work.
As a result, he says, disabled benefit claimants will always be able to seek work without fear of losing financial support.