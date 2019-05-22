Nigel Farage: Brexit Party to ‘demand places’ on EU negotiating team

Have your say

Nigel Farage has said the Brexit Party will demand to have places on the EU negotiating team if they come top in the European elections this week.

Speaking at a packed rally in Kensington, west London, Mr Farage said if his party tops the polls, representatives “must join the EU negotiating team”.

Nigel Farage attends a rally with the Brexit Party's European election candidates at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former Ukip leader also speculated that wins for the Brexit Party could have an impact on the leadership of the two main Westminster parties.

READ MORE: Desperate Theresa May sees Brexit ‘last chance’ offer fall flat on all sides

Mr Farage said: “We will quickly get rid of the worst prime minister in the history of our nation.

“You never know, given the way we are smashing the Labour vote in Wales and the Midlands, a big Brexit win might get rid of Jeremy Corbyn as well.”

The Brexit Party is topping the polls ahead of Thursday’s vote. A seven-day rolling average on Tuesday predicted they will take home 34 per cent of the vote.

Mr Farage also commented on the Electoral Commission’s investigation into the party’s funding.

Its premises were searched by commission staff on Tuesday.

Mr Farage said: “After seven hours, the Electoral Commission have not found a single misdeed by the Brexit Party.”

Turning to the 3,000 strong crowd, he continued: “Let me make clear to all the conspiracy theorists.

“Our money comes from this growing mass movement of people.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: It’s perfectly sensible to keep currency options open

He did not address the news of a European Parliament committee investigation into a complaint that he allegedly failed to declare £450,000 in donations to him by prominent Leave campaigner Arron Banks.

Before he took to the stage, the audience also heard from Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe and former president of the Czech Republic, Vaclav Klaus.

Mr Klaus, who greeted the crowd as his “dear Brexit friends” said the Czech Republic share the “same or similar criticisms” of the EU to the UK.

The 77-year-old a eurosceptic, who was president of the Eastern European nation from 2003 to 2013, also described the 2017 referendum as a “fatal blow” and an “historic event” that “changed Europe”.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.