Brexit: MPs reject Labour plan for no-deal vote

MPs have rejected a motion to give them control of the Commons agenda later this month as part of efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Commons opposed the move by 309 votes to 298 - a majority of 11.

The effort had been lodged by Labour and Tory rebels in a bid to take control of Parliament's timetable.

If passed, it would have given opponents of a no-deal Brexit the chance to table legislation to thwart the UK leaving without any agreement on the 31 October deadline.

The result of the vote was greeted with cheers from the Tory benches.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by shouting "you won't be cheering in September".

MORE TO COME