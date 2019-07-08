Brexit: David Mundell urged to quit Cabinet to prevent no-deal

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has come under pressure to rule out serving in the Cabinet of the next prime minister, with both Tory leadership candidates saying they would be willing to carry out a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Mundell has previously said a no-deal exit from the EU would “damage our economy”, and has been particularly scathing about Boris Johnson, who he said was “not an asset” to the Conservative Party less than a year ago.

In December, Mr Mundell said: “I don’t agree on a whole range of issues and I don’t see myself being able to serve in that way”.

With Mr Johnson now the strong favourite to become prime minister, Mr Mundell has more recently refused to rule out remaining in his role, despite the former London Mayor saying he would deliver Brexit on 31 October, “do or die”.

Sources in both leadership camps have indicated they would be willing for him to remain in Dover House in the short term, with other Scottish Tory MPs seen as too inexperienced to enter the Cabinet.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “David Mundell is well aware that a no-deal exit from the EU will be a disaster for Scotland and in his own words it will ‘damage our economy.’

“His previous threats to resign have all proven to be nothing more than hollow words – but he must now go beyond a simple newspaper column and categorically rule out serving in a no-deal Tory Cabinet.

“With both Tory candidates ramping up talk of a no-deal Brexit, the Secretary of State for Scotland for once must take a principled stand and make clear that he would not serve in a Tory government that would inflict that policy upon Scotland, which we know will cost up to 100,000 jobs across Scotland and hit people’s living standards – including in David Mundell’s own constituency.”