Breakfast politics briefing: NHS 'not on the table', Boris tells Trump | Greens won't back SNP on climate bill

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Boris Johnson: NHS isn't on the table in trade deal

Boris Johnson at the UN.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to portray himself as taking a tough line on the potential demands of US President Donald Trump ahead of talks beginning on a post-Brexit trade deal between the two countries.

Mr Johnson and Mr Trump will meet at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the Prime Minister says he will tell the American President: "When we do a free trade deal we must make sure that the NHS is not on the table, that we do not in any way prejudice or jeopardise our standards of animal welfare or food hygiene in the course of that deal. And that we open up American markets." (Full story in the Scotsman)

Scottish Greens 'won't back flagship SNP climate change bill'

The SNP Government have been challenged by the Scottish Green Party to significantly improve a key piece of legislation in the fight against climate change or risk losing the votes of the party's group at Holyrood.

The Climate Change (Emissions Reductions Targets) (Scotland) Bill faces a key vote in the Scottish Parliament later today.

However, Mark Ruskell, Green MSP, told the Scotsman that the targets - which call for a 90 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 - must be bolder.

Boris Johnson 'will not resign' even if found to have broken the law

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will stand firm even if he is found to have broken the law in a Supreme Court ruling on the suspension of parliament, which is expected to be announced around 10.30 this morning.

The Telegraph reports that when pressed on whether losing the case would make his position untenable, the Prime Minister said: “No, I think the reasons for wanting a Queens speech are extremely good.” (Full story in the Telegraph)

SNP HQ 'behaving like proroguing Prime Minister'

SNP officials have been accused of emulating the decision of Boris Johnson in suspending parliament amid a bitter internal row over votes for office bearers in a local branch of the party renowned for in-fighting.

Angus MacLeod ordered the Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill branch to carry out an online ballot on the election of key positions within the branch, something which angered several local members. (Full story in the Herald)

Use parents to plug gaps at schools, adviser tells Swinney

A member of John Swinney's 'International Council of Educational Advisers) has urged the Education Secretary to use the skills of parents and grandparents to plug staff shortages at rural schools, it has been reported.

Andy Hargreaves said that 'community support' in the form of paid and unpaid jobs for parents and grandparents, could be 'pathways for mobility'. (More detail in the Times)

On today's agenda

- The UK's highest court will give its historic ruling on Tuesday over the legality of the five-week suspension of Parliament.

- Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson will seek to draw a line under the "damaging, divisive and unnecessary" failed bid to oust him at the party's conference in Brighton.

- Housing Minister Kevin Stewart will warn a no-deal Brexit could damage the future growth of the industry in Scotland as the latest new housing supply statistics are published