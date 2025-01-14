John Swinney under pressure to give 'full-throated support' to oil and gas sector

John Swinney has been urged to fully back the North Sea oil and gas sector as his government is poised to publish its long-delayed energy strategy.

SNP ministers have been warned that any threat of a presumption against new oil and gas developments in the North Sea “must go” – with business leaders in the north-east saying the sector needs “full-throated support” from both Holyrood and Westminster.

Two years after the Scottish Government announced a potential presumption against such developments being included in its long-delayed energy strategy, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has instead urged ministers to adopt a policy in favour of what they claim would be boosted energy security, alongside a transition to net zero.

Business leaders have warned John Swinney to back the oil and gas sector Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick made a plea to First Minister John Swinney to switch to a stance of support for domestic oil and gas production – arguing this is preferable to having to import fossil fuels from other nations.

Historically the SNP has backed oil and gas, placing it at the forefront of its economic case for independence. But under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, the position pivoted to a focus on renewables.

During the 2024 election campaign, Mr Swinney suggested the Scottish Government was poised to maintain its position on oil and gas that developments should face more rigorous climate compatibility tests instead of the proposed presumption against more drilling.

Mr Borthwick made the call after US President-elect Donald Trump criticised the UK’s move away from oil and gas production, urging ministers to instead “open up” the North Sea and get rid of “windmills”.

Donald Trump (Picture: Chip Somodevilla) | Getty Images

SNP acting net zero secretary, Gillian Martin, told The Scotsman in November that she has had the energy strategy “ready to go for a while”, adding that she was “hopeful we’re going to have it out by the end of the year”. The document has still not been published.

Mr Borthwick said: “Donald Trump’s support for the North Sea is welcome, but it should not fall to the President-elect of America to make the case for jobs and investment here.

“We need full-throated support for our oil and gas sector from both our governments, but particularly here in Scotland where it is such a crucial part of our economy.”

He insisted: “The presumption against oil and gas must go and be replaced with a policy position which will deliver energy security and transition in tandem.

“If the alternative is importing oil and gas at a greater carbon cost, then we must favour domestic production.”

Mr Borthwick said that the “presumption against oil and gas is disconnected from reality” as he noted that last week energy firm Centrica gas warned that gas stores have fallen to “concerningly low” levels during the freezing cold weather.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive insisted that “even the most optimistic projections” showed hydrocarbons – such as oil and gas – will “remain part of the energy mix for decades”, as he accused the Scottish Government of “burying its head in the sand” on the issue.

Mr Borthwick added: “Accelerating the decline of North Sea oil and gas will destroy this world-class supply chain, and for what? To make a symbolic point while we continue importing oil and gas from nations with far less stringent environmental standards and a much higher global carbon toll?”

David Whitehouse, chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said: “Homegrown affordable energy is critical to the success of the UK’s industrial strategy and broader plans for growth.

“Where you get energy from and how much it costs is the cornerstone of the entire economy. The UK is now importing more energy than at any time in the last 60 years, but we still have significant oil and gas reserves around in our offshore waters and we should use them responsibly alongside an acceleration of renewable energy.

“Today 75 per cent of our energy comes from oil and gas, and the North Sea still has the potential to meet much of that requirement. We need a pragmatic approach that supports UK jobs and homegrown oil and gas production over imports.”

Ms Martin said: “We are clear that any further extraction and use of fossil fuels must be consistent with Scotland’s climate obligations and just transition commitments.

“It is vital that we take an evidence-based approach to the energy transition, which ensures that we support and retain the skills and investment needed for the transition to net zero.

“Decisions on North Sea oil and gas licensing are reserved to the UK Government. We have consistently said that these should be made on a case-by-case basis and include rigorous assessments of both climate compatibility and energy security.”

A spokesperson from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “The best way to secure Scotland’s energy economy is to invest in the clean power transition.

“That is why it is at the forefront of our drive towards net zero and clean energy, with Great British Energy’s headquarters to be located in Aberdeen.

“Backed by £2 billion, we are supporting 11 green hydrogen projects across England, Scotland and Wales.

“Our historic carbon capture funding is also the first step to a self-sustaining market and it is our firm ambition to proceed with projects in the Track-2 clusters.