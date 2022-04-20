Boris Johnson will face MPs after the Prime Minister apologised 35 times in less than two hours during his first appearance in the Commons after being fined over a Downing Street party.

Yesterday Boris Johnson apologised twice in his opening statement, and repeated the apology to 33 MPs who questioned him about partygate.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What can we expect from PMQs and what will the Prime Minister say?

Boris Johnson PMQs: When is PMQs today? How can I watch? What will the Prime Minister say? (Photo: Jessica Taylor / AFP via Getty Images).

After months of being dogged by partygate allegations, the PM was handed a fixed penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police over the parties, and is understood to have been present at six of at least 12 events being investigated.

In a statement to the chamber yesterday The Prime Minister told MPs: “Let me begin in all humility by saying that on April 12 I received a fixed penalty notice relating to an event in Downing Street on the 19th of June, 2020.

“I paid the fine immediately, and I offered the British people a full apology.

“I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House as soon as I received the notice, I acknowledge the hurt and the anger.”

He later said: “I repeat that was my mistake, and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

Responding to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister said: “I apologise once again, profusely to John Robinson, and to all those who lost loved ones, particularly those who suffered during the pandemic.”

He repeated in the same response: “I renew my apologies, I renew my apologies to John Robinson, to families up and down the land.”

At PMQs, Boris Johnson is set face another grilling from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and members of the opposition.

When is PMQs and how can I watch?

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will take place in the Commons Chamber this Wednesday at 12 noon.

PMQs will be available to watch via parliament.tv as well.

Boris Johnson will be jetting off to India after PMQs takes place.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.