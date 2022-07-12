The opposition will table the motion on Tuesday to hold the vote the following day, according to party sources.

Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader after a long line of scandals but is clinging on to office until a replacement is found, a move that has divided Tory MPs.

Labour’s bid would force Mr Johnson’s colleagues to either back the Government or vote against it, in a move that could trigger a general election.

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street

The next prime minister is not expected to be announced until September 5, after the Tory party set out its timetable for the battle to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent “this nonsense about clinging on for a few months”.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country,” the Labour leader said last week.