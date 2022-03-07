Boris Johnson vows to ‘tighten the vice’ on Vladimir Putin and warns world can never back to 'status quo' after invasion

(Left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte outside 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister criticised the Russian president for his “utterly repugnant” invasion of Ukraine as he announced a further £175 million in aid for the country.

It came as the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss admitted the West was slow to act over the invasion and called for NATO to spend more on defence.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister made the announcement after hosting a press conference with his counterparts Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Justin Trudeau of Canada, where he accused Putin of launching an “all-out onslaught on centres of habitation”.

He said: “We are going to continue to work with colleagues to ensure that we tighten the vice around President Putin’s regime.

“What is happening now is that the President of Russia is doubling down.

“He has decided that he is going to continue with an all-out onslaught on centres of habitation in a way that we think is utterly repugnant.

“It’s clear that we are going to have to do more.”

Mr Johnson hailed the “heroic” Ukrainian resistance against the invasion, and his announcement took the UK’s support for £400 million.

He continued: “After 12 days, it’s already clear that Putin has made a miscalculation.

“He has underestimated the Ukrainians, their heroic resistance, he has underestimated their leader, and he has underestimated the unity of the West.

“We will continue as colleagues to do everything we can to strengthen that unity in the days ahead to ensure that Putin fails in this catastrophic invasion of Ukraine.”

The Prime Minister also announced a new “International Ukraine Support Group” with the Netherlands and Canada, to provide “sustained support” for Ukraine.

He explained: "As Ukrainians resist Russia’s onslaught with courage and tenacity, the international community must aid their struggle in every way we can.

“We will only succeed if the whole international community moves together with the same spirit of unity we have seen in recent days.

“To aid these efforts, today the UK is joining our Dutch and Canadian friends to mobilise more practical and sustained support for Ukraine.

“Our new ‘International Ukraine Support Group’ will coordinate the efforts of the international community to provide long term, and unwavering assistance, now and in the future. And we will be encouraging more countries to join us.

“This is the moment for Ukraine’s friends to create a coalition of humanitarian, economic and defensive military support to ensure that Putin fails.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is imposing new sanctions on 10 individuals in relation to the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking following talks at Downing Street, he said: “This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership.

“The names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.”