Nicola Sturgeon’s comments come after it was reported only “around 50” visas have been granted under the Ukraine Family Scheme as of Sunday, according to the UK Home Office.

So far, 5,535 applications have been submitted online and 2,368 people have booked visa appointments to submit applications/biometric data in person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the news around visas, Ms Sturgeon said: “This just isn’t good enough.

The First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has said the current amount of granted visas under a new Home Office scheme to help Ukrainians “just isn’t good enough” (Photo: Sandy Young).

"With 1.5m already displaced from Ukraine, there is a desperate need for UK to step up - both on re-uniting families and offering refuge more generally. We must let people in - as other countries are doing - and deal with paperwork afterwards.”

Concerns have also been raised around the length of time it takes to allow Ukrainians into the UK under other new schemes such as the sponsorship.

Gavin Price, who runs the Schiehallion Hotel in Aberfeldy, has offered employment to two people fleeing Ukraine saying he will pay for the accommodation, flights and will meet the costs of any work visas. However, he was told this process could take up to three months.

Raising the issue at the UK parliament last week, Pete Wishart MP for Perth and North Perthshire said: "Surely we must be in a situation, a position, where we could set this red tape aside and allow people in who want to come here to places that are available for people to come to.”

Meeting refugees on the Polish border on Friday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "It’s heart-breaking to have met families, women and children forced from their homeland because of the monstrous Russian invasion.

“Our expanded Ukraine Family Scheme is now fully open and to see the first people who will apply was wonderful. While we want people to be able to return to their homes at the end of this diabolical invasion, giving thousands of people a route to the UK is the right thing to do.

"The whole of the UK is united in our condemnation of Russia’s barbaric and cold-blooded actions and the government is doing everything possible to make certain our humanitarian support is in Ukraine’s best interests.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.