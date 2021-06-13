The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Monday for a NATO summit where he will tell fellow leaders the global recovery from coronavirus must be underpinned by the world’s shared security.

Mr Johnson will make his comments following a string of cyber-attacks during the pandemic.

He said: “NATO is not just important to the UK’s security, it is our security.

Boris Johnson is set to tell NATO leaders collective security must be the “foundation” of recovering from the pandemic

“NATO owes it to the billion people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face down emerging threats. This will ensure NATO is still the bedrock of global defence for generations to come.

“As we recover from the global devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, we need to do so with secure foundations.

“The peace and stability brought by NATO has underpinned global prosperity for over 70 years and I have every confidence it will continue to do so now.”

The UK Government claims the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the value of NATO and allies must now redouble their commitment for the alliance to ensure the body adapts to meet the challenges of the future.

The Prime Minister will use his intervention at the summit to support the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s work on modernising the alliance.

Mr Johnson will argue NATO must invest in research and development to help face cyber threats and the impact of climate change on the global system.

The Prime Minister will also underline his strong support for all the elements of the NATO 2030 modernisation initiative, including stronger deterrence and security, a reinforcement of Allies’ shared values, a renewed focus on resilience and innovation, and new policies on climate security, cyber defence and preventing sexual violence in conflict.

Leaders are expected to discuss the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the new chapter in NATO’s relationship with the country.

The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to the 150,000 British troops who served in Afghanistan and emphasise the UK’s commitment to support the Government of Afghanistan.