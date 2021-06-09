The US President will meet the Prime Minister in Cornwall on his first overseas visit since entering the White House where they will stress shared commitments on international issues.

They are expected to agree to a new ‘Atlantic Charter’ modelled on the historic joint statement made by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 setting out their goals for the post-war world.

The original included agreements to promote democracy, free trade and increased opportunity, and lead directly to the creation of the United Nations and NATO.

President Joe Biden will meet the Prime Minister in person for the first time Thursday ahead of the G7 summit

Mr Johnson said: “While Churchill and Roosevelt faced the question of how to help the world recover following a devastating war, today we have to reckon with a very different, but no less intimidating challenge – how to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“And as we do so, co-operation between the UK and US, the closest of partners and the greatest of allies, will be crucial for the future of the world’s stability and prosperity.

“The agreements President Biden and I will make today, rooted as they are in our shared values and outlook, will form the foundation of a sustainable global recovery.

“Eighty years ago the US President and British Prime Minister stood together promising a better future. Today we do the same.”

Downing Street said the two leaders would reinforce their shared commitment to preserve the gains made by the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement in Northern Ireland.

However, the visit comes amid ongoing issues raised by Brexit in Northern Ireland, which have caused concern in the White House.

On the eve of the visit, Mr Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said: “President Biden believes and has said that the Northern Ireland Protocol, as part of the agreement between the UK and the European Union, is critical to ensuring that the spirit, promise and future of the Good Friday Agreement is protected.”

The new Atlantic Charter will commit the UK and US to apply their combined strength to “enormous” challenges, including global defence and security, “building back better” from coronavirus, and stopping climate change.

During their meeting, the Prime Minister and Mr Biden will also discuss ways of further enhancing the economic relationship, including a resolution to the trade dispute around subsidies to Airbus and Boeing which led to tariffs.

It is also expected the leaders will agree to pursue a landmark bilateral technology agreement aimed at reducing the barriers British tech firms face when trying to work with their US counterparts.

The leaders are also expected to agree to work to relaunch UK-US trips as soon as possible with a new taskforce, which will make recommendations on safely reopening international travel.

It will be overseen by transport secretary Grant Shapps in the UK and be chaired by senior officials in the Department for Transport.

No immediate breakthrough is expected on resuming travel between the US and UK.