Boris Johnson to announce new medal in Angela Merkel’s honour as she makes final visit before stepping down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the last time before she steps down later this year

The Prime Minister will today celebrate the German Chancellor and the links grown with the UK under her leadership with a new £10,000 science award.

Named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British astrophysicist, it will be given every year to a UK or Germany-based female scientist who has excelled in the field of astrophysics.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Johnson said: “The UK and Germany have a steadfast friendship and a shared outlook on many issues.

“Our scientists, innovators and industrialists work together every day to make the world a better place.

“Over the 16 years of Chancellor Merkel’s tenure the UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and re-invigorated for a new era.

"And the new joint ventures we will agree today will leave a legacy that will last for generations.”

Chancellor Merkel is herself a scientist by training, and was honoured in 2010 by the Royal Society with the King Charles II Medal, which is awarded to foreign Heads of State or Government who have made an outstanding contribution to furthering scientific research in their country.

Visiting Chequers for discussions with the Prime Minister today, Chancellor Merkel is expected to use the talks to focus on deepening the UK-Germany relationship.

The Chancellor will also address a virtual meeting of the British Cabinet – the first foreign leader to do so since President Clinton addressed Cabinet in 1997.

A number of new initiatives are also expected to be agreed, including annual joint meetings of the UK and German Cabinets.

This will be the first arrangement of its kind for the UK, and intended to help share expertise and expand joint working between the governments.It also also expected there will be the establishment of a new UK-German Cultural Dialogue which will meet annually to bring together cultural figures from both our countries and create new opportunities for talented young people.

The two will also discuss German travel restrictions, while Chancellor Merkel will also meet with the Queen at Windsor Castle.