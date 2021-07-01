Boris Johnson says 'double jabs will be a liberator' for international travel

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the travel comments during his visit to Nissan plant in Sunderland.

The Prime Minister admitted things could be easier for fully vaccinated people when asked about plans to allow travel quarantine-free from amber list countries

Speaking during visit to a Nissan plant in Sunderland, Mr Johnson also warned though it would not be “hassle free”.

He said: "I am very confident that the double jabs will be a liberator and they will enable people to travel.

"We'll be setting out a lot more about the detail of that in the course of July and in the course of the next few days - about how we see it working.

"But there is no doubt at all that once you have got the two jabs you are in a much better position.

"Obviously, as everybody can see, we will be going forward in the autumn with an extra vaccination programme, a booster programme for the more vulnerable just to give us that extra insulation, that extra security that we need.

"But certainly, to answer your point, everybody who is frustrated about travel over the summer - double jabs will be a liberator.

"But I want to repeat the point that I have made before, I hope people will forgive me if I say that obviously I want travel to be possible, but I've got to stress that this year will not be like every other year because of the difficulties with COVID.

"People shouldn't expect that it will be completely hassle free."

There is a ‘green’, ‘amber’ and ‘red list’ of destinations depending on the number of coronavirus cases, the spread of variants of concern and the rollout of vaccines in each place.

Last week the UK transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed there were plans to allow quarantine-free travel for people with two jabs returning from amber countries.

He said: “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real sign of progress.”