Boris Johnson refuses to rule out snap general election if cross-party bill passes

Voters face the prospect of a third General Election in four years as Boris Johnson tonight issued a fresh warning to rebel Tory MPs not to back a cross-party Bill which could rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister insisted “I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election” but made it clear he would not seek an extension to the Brexit deadline - which is what the cross-party alliance are demanding if there is not a deal.

Boris Johnson outside Downing Street today ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting

In a statement in Downing Street following an unscheduled Cabinet meeting, Mr Johnson urged his MPs not to join Jeremy Corbyn in backing a “pointless” delay.

READ MORE: Court of Session to be told suspension of UK Parliament is 'unconstitutional'

But the Conservative leader had to contend with the noise of protesters at the gates of Downing Street as he delivered his statement at the now familiar lectern outside No 10.

Speculation mounted yesterday that if the UK Government was defeated, a snap general election could be held as early as Monday, October 14. It would be the first time since 1931 that a UK-wide poll has not taken place on a Thursday.

Mr Johnson claimed that if MPs voted against the Government and backed the cross-party Bill they would “chop the legs” out from under the UK’s position in negotiating a deal with the EU.

He said: “I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the Government against Corbyn’s pointless delay.

“I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts.”

The Prime Minister claimed the chances of a Brexit deal are rising and he was “encouraged by the progress we are making” with Brussels.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was “plainly obvious” from his statement that Mr Johnson had “no plan to get a deal”.

She added: “If MPs blink (when the cross-party bill is voted on), he will drive the UK off the no deal cliff on 31 October. He must not get away with it.”

Amid fevered speculation that a general election could be called, the pound sunk by around one per cent against the US dollar on Monday.

Even after Boris Johnson walked back through the door to 10 Downing Street following his speech, the pound did not recover and continued to trade at levels rarely seen since 1985.

David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB, explained: “The pound has been in a steady drift lower throughout the day and has fallen by around 1% against the US dollar to once more trade near the 1.20 dollar handle and languish not far from multi-decade lows.

“Generally speaking an election brings raised levels of uncertainty and is therefore negative near-term for the currency, but there’s also another effect at play here.”

He also suggested that there could be a recovery if an election takes place and returns a surge in support for remaining in the EU and a second referendum.