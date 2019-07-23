Boris Johnson named new leader of the Conservative party

Boris Johnson has been named as the new leader of the Conservatives after comfortably defeating Jeremy Hunt in the party’s leadership contest.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip will enter 10 Downing Street as the new prime minister once Theresa May formally steps down from the role tomorrow.

Johnson, who was the clear favourite throughout the leadership race, will now seek to unite the Tories after several high-profile members have spoken out against him in recent days.

He then faces the monumental task of guiding the UK out of the European Union ahead of the October 31 deadline.

Mr Johnson has said he is prepared to borrow more to help out the so-called “squeezed middle” of voters, according to reports.

The ex-foreign secretary is in favour of “fiscal loosening” of tight spending controls imposed by Chancellor Philip Hammond, the Daily Telegraph said.

The newspaper reported that Mr Johnson aims to give tax breaks to people earning less than £80,000 a year if he takes power.

Sir Alan Duncan quit as Foreign Office minister on Monday in protest at Mr Johnson’s expected victory, predicting a “crisis of government” if he becomes PM.

Mr Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke have already given notice they will resign rather than serve Mr Johnson.

The SNP’s leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, warned Mr Johnson against “building a bunker-mentality government” that would side-line any attempts at seeking a meaningful route out of the Brexit crisis.