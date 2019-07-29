Boris Johnson backs Ruth Davidson to become First Minister amid no-deal disagreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said he would throw his weight behind Ruth Davidson's campaign to become the next First Minister of Scotland, as he proffered an olive branch to his Scottish party leader in an attempt to heal the growing divide over a no deal Brexit.

Despite announcing a "war cabinet" to step up preparations for leaving the EU without a deal at the weekend, on his first visit to Scotland since becoming PM, today Mr Johnson also said he was "with Ruth" in his determination to avoid no deal Brexit, and to hammer out a new deal.

Ms Davidson, who did not support Mr Johnson in the Tory leadership campaign to replace Theresa May, has been clear that she cannot support a no-deal Brexit and said at the weekend: “I don’t think the government should pursue a no-deal Brexit and, if it comes to it, I won’t support it.”

She has also said is aiming to become Scotland's next First Minister at the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Today, while visiting the Faslane nuclear submarine base where he announced a new £300m growth deals package for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and ahead of a meeting in Edinburgh with Ms Davidson, Mr Johnson said he was "totally with Ruth in her political ambitions and will do all I can to assist her."

He added: "I have a very good relationship with Ruth and I look forward to meeting her in a few hours.

"I'm with Ruth very much. She has been a fantastic leader of the Scottish Conservatives. I'm lost in admiration of what she has achieved - I'm a massive fan of the way she has taken the argument to those who would destroy our union and constitution and damage a global brand that is loved and admired and recognised around the world.

"I'm with Ruth in wanting to avoid a no deal Brexit. We are aiming for a new deal and that's what we can achieve with goodwill on all sides but it's been government policy for a while to prepare for no deal."

Mr Johnson, who will not be holding any public events in his visit to Scotland today, but will also meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said he was "not aiming for a no deal Brexit".

"What we want is to get a deal. I have had some interesting conversations with our European partners. I've talked to Jean Claude [Junker] and Angela Merkel and I'm reaching out today to Leo Varadkar and I've had a good conversation with Emmanuel Macron.

"The feeling is yes, there's no change in their position, but it's very positive and they all know where we are. We can't accept the backstop it's been thrown out three times, it won't work, and the Withdrawal Agreement as it stands is dead but there's ample scope to do a new and better deal and that's what Ruth and I want to achieve.

"I'm confident that we will get a deal, but it's also right that we prepare for no deal."

He added: "I don't aim for a no deal Brexit but clearly if we are going to make a success of the negotiations we have to prepare with a great deal of confidence and determination for a no deal outcome. We were in a high state of readiness on March 29 we will be in an even higher state of readiness come October 31. The more we prepare now the less chance of any disruption."