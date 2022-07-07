The payments are due to be handed out following the Prime Minister's resignation as he is expected to announce he will be stepping down later today.

The news comes after around a third of all MPs who held non-Cabinet ministerial positions at the start of the week resigned.

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, those resigning from office are entitled to 25% of the annual salaries they were paid when holding that office.

The Scottish Lib Dems has said Conservative "infighting and sheer incompetence" has cost the taxpayer more money during this cost of living crisis (Photo: Daniel Leal/PA).

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows this will lead to a total bill to the taxpayer of £423,000. This includes an expected taxpayer handout to Boris Johnson of £18,860.

Michelle Donelan, who spent just one full day in the role of Education Secretary, will be entitled to a redundancy payment of almost £17,000.

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak will both be entitled to £16,876 and Michael Gove, who was sacked by the Prime Minister yesterday, would be given the same amount.

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip said: “Conservative MPs spent months defending Boris Johnson and failed to get rid of him when they had the chance.

"The public won’t forgive them for keeping him in place for so long.

“Now Conservative infighting and sheer incompetence has cost the taxpayer yet more money during this cost of living crisis.

“Conservative ministers who resigned should do the decent thing and pass up their payoffs for the good of the country.”

The Prime Minister will stay on as interim leader until the Tories elect a new leader, which is expected to be before the party’s conference in October.

Johnson is expected to make a statement on Thursday announcing his resignation.

Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, has urged the Conservative party to have a “very quick succession process”.

Mr Lewis said: “We need a working administration at speed.