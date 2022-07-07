The Prime Minster has announced he will step down from office.
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 11:19
- Boris Johnson to resign, but remain caretaker until the autumn to allow a leadership contest.
- He is due to give a statement to the country today.
- Over 50 ministers have resigned over the last day after sexual assault allegations emerged involving the Deputy Chief Whip.
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cutting short trip to G20 meeting in Indonesia - will make statement
Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson, however, said it was “arrant nonsense” the Prime Minister was going to stay on until the party conference.
“There’s no way he can stay on until October,” she said.
“It’s arrant nonsense to think he can. Someone needs to grip this.”
Madame Tussauds London updates 10 Downing Street display with a ‘VACANCY’ sign in anticipation of Boris Johnson’s impending resignation today, following a flurry of resignations from government roles in the last 48 hours.
A Conservative former cabinet minister has asked Michael Ellis to make clear there will not be a general election after the Prime Minister is succeeded.
John Whittingdale said: “Without wishing to pre-empt the Prime Minister’s statement, does my right honourable friend agree that he can be proud of a large number of achievements of his Government?
“But can I invite my right honourable friend to pre-empt the Opposition by making clear that Margaret Thatcher, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Theresa May, all left office and were succeeded by new leaders and new prime ministers without there being a general election and that the ship of state sales on?”
The Cabinet Office minister replied: “He is, of course, completely correct.”
Thoughts and prayers with Nadine Dorries, and indeed all of the PMs staunchest supporters who backed him all the way - it will be interesting to see where they fall in the leadership contest.
Liz Truss to make statement
There are also concerns that there are so many empty positions in government after all of the resignations, that the work won’t get done.
Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson future resignation ‘far from ideal’
