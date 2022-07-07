A Conservative former cabinet minister has asked Michael Ellis to make clear there will not be a general election after the Prime Minister is succeeded.

John Whittingdale said: “Without wishing to pre-empt the Prime Minister’s statement, does my right honourable friend agree that he can be proud of a large number of achievements of his Government?

“But can I invite my right honourable friend to pre-empt the Opposition by making clear that Margaret Thatcher, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Theresa May, all left office and were succeeded by new leaders and new prime ministers without there being a general election and that the ship of state sales on?”