G7: What to expect as Joe Biden set to meet Boris Johnson at Cornwall summit

The pair will discuss a range of issues, with a focus on climate change and how the world can recover from the Covid pandemic.

With a host of other international leaders also flying in for the event, here’s what you need to know ahead of the three-day summit.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the G7?

World leaders will arrive in Cornwall later this week

The G7 is an international organisation made up of the world's seven largest advanced economies – the UK, Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Canada and Japan.

This means as well as Mr Biden and the Prime Minister, the attendees at the summit will include the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also attend, as will guests from non-member countries.

These include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will appear virtually.

What will they discuss?

Following the pandemic, one of the main themes of the summit will be how the G7 can help lead and shape the global recovery.

This is likely to focus on support with vaccine rollouts, as well as how to help the economies bounce back after the pandemic.

Mr Johnson will tell leaders the world must be vaccinated to end the pandemic, but has so far declined to offer any extra commitment from the UK.

Climate change will also be on the agenda, with Mr Johnson hoping to take his “build back greener” mantra to the international stage.

The Prime Minister wants G7 leaders to sign up to a "Marshall plan" to help developing countries decarbonise their economies and support large-scale renewable energy projects across Africa and parts of Asia.

Mr Biden could also use a bilateral meeting with Mr Johnson to issue warnings over the Northern Ireland Protocol, with the chances of a US trade deal damaged if the situation doesn't change.