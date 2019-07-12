Boris Johnson admits his comments were factor in ambassador’s resignation

Boris Johnson has said an account of his comments about Sir Kim Darroch during a Tory leadership debate were a factor in the resignation of Britain’s US ambassador.

However, in an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil, Mr Johnson denied that he had failed to back Sir Kim and said his comments had been “misrepresented” to the ambassador.

Mr Johnson said the day after the debate he spoke to Sir Kim who told him he had not watched the debate, but that someone had relayed his comments to him.

Asked whether that played a part in the resignation, Mr Johnson said that what “somebody had relayed to him had certainly played a - had been a factor in his resignation”.

Mr Johnson added: “I think that unfortunately what I said on that TV debate was misrepresented to Kim”.