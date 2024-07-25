Council leaders will urge SNP ministers to put forward more funding to avert bin strikes.

Union bosses have suggested a “window of opportunity” has opened to avert looming bin strikes after council leaders agreed to formally ask SNP ministers for funding to help settle a pay deal.

A revised 3.2 per cent pay rise for local government workers had been rejected by unions, who want a deal for local authorities south of the Border to be matched.

Previously, SNP and independent council leaders had blocked an attempt by Cosla, the umbrella group for Scottish councils, to formally appeal to the Scottish Government to intervene in the stand-off. But only SNP council leaders tried to block a similar move at crunch talks on Wednesday, opening the door for the organisation formally calling on SNP ministers to put forward additional funding.

The rubbish lining the streets in Edinburgh after six days of the bin strikes in 2022 (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

A motion agreed by council leaders states that Cosla will “request a joint meeting with Scottish Government to seek additional funding for pay, including discussion on the possibility of a multi-year deal, and request on this basis, that the trade unions suspend any industrial action pending discussions with [the] Scottish Government”.

Graham McNab, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has always said that we are open to the potential of a multi-year deal on the basis that it’s a fair offer. Something will need to shift, but this situation is now in the hands of the politicians.

“They know what it will take and that’s an offer on the table which at least matches the one made to other UK council workers amounting to £1,290 or 5.2 per cent for a council worker earning around £25,000.

“There remains a window of opportunity before any strike action takes place and we stand ready to enter negotiations at any time, but we will not be suspending any action until that fair offer is on the table.”

First Minister John Swinney. (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: "It has been clear for some time that local authorities do not have the will or resource to make a fair and acceptable pay offer and an approach to the Scottish Government was the only route to a resolution.

“Instead of making that approach, finding agreement and averting industrial action, council leaders have sat on their hands for months while our members were forced to wait for a pay offer that fairly recognises their work.

“If the Scottish Government does not come to the table urgently, there will be no meaningful discussions, no route to a resolution and no chance of halting strike action."

Cosla resources spokesperson Katie Hagmann said: “As no decisions can be taken until these discussions have taken place, we request that the trade unions pause their industrial action. Cosla is in the process of contacting the trade unions and Scottish Government on this.

“Council leaders value the local government workforce and their essential work across our communities and remain committed to reaching an agreeable solution as quickly as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Local government pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities as employers and unions.