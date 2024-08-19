Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie takes medical leave for cancer treatment

Drugs and alcohol policy minister was diagnosed in June

A Scottish Government minister is to go on leave as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie was previously treated for the disease and marked the end of her treatment in 2021.

She said she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in June, started treatment last month and will now go on medical leave.

Ms McKelvie said: “In 2021, I was pleased to be able to ring the bell at the Beatson cancer centre to mark the end of my treatment for breast cancer.

“Unfortunately, in June I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and started treatment in July, again at the Beatson.

“For the past month, I have been able to carry out my duties as minister for drugs and alcohol policy, however following medical appointments today, it is clear to me that I need to take a period of leave to focus on my treatment and recovery.

“I want to thank all those in the Beatson and wider NHS who are caring for me so well during this period and have done since my first diagnosis in 2021. And to all women, please remember to check yourself regularly and always attend your screening appointments.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray and public health minister Jenni Minto will cover Ms McKelvie’s ministerial duties in the short term.

First Minister John Swinney said: “My thoughts and very best wishes are with Christina during this difficult time for her and her family.

“It is absolutely right she steps back from her ministerial duties to focus on her health and treatment right now.