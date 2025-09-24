Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch has backed Bridget Phillipson in the Labour deputy leadership contest.

The West of Scotland musician said in an endorsement video that Ms Phillipson “knows what its like to be a regular person in Britain” and would “stand up for people”.

Education Secretary Ms Phillipson is standing against former Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell in the contest.

Belle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch

Mr Murdoch said: “I’m not used to doing political broadcasts for any party or candidate, but I’ve known Bridget Phillipson for a while. She’s the education secretary and she’s up for deputy leader of the Labour Party.

“I think she’d be good. She’s funny and smart and she can be punchy as well, which I think is a good attribute to try and pull the Labour Party together.

“Somebody’s got to remind the country and the party that they’re actually doing good things at the minute. I think that Bridget would do that. I think she’s done good for education so far.

“She’s standing up for kids with the school meals thing and everything else she’s done. I think she would stand up for working people. She’s from Sunderland, from the north east.

“She was brought up by a single mum, so she knows what it’s like to be a regular person in Britain. So I think she would stand up for people. She’s talking about scrapping the two-child cap for benefits, which is obviously a good idea, if she can do that.

“Bridget for deputy.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is running to become Labour deputy leader | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Constituency Labour Parties are in the process of nominating either candidate for the deputy leadership. The pair will then go head to head in a debate at Labour conference in Liverpool on Wednesday.

The ballot opens on October 8, with the result announced two weeks later.